HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

