Head to Head Contrast: Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) and The Competition

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Applied Molecular Transport to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A -$66.56 million -14.87 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.09

Applied Molecular Transport’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors 4631 17680 38897 768 2.58

Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus target price of $68.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.85%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04% Applied Molecular Transport Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Applied Molecular Transport beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

