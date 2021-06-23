Head-To-Head Contrast: Flux Power (FLUX) versus Its Rivals

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Flux Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% Flux Power Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

This table compares Flux Power and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million -$14.34 million -3.67 Flux Power Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.40

Flux Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flux Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flux Power Competitors 59 480 697 12 2.53

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power’s peers have a beta of -0.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power peers beat Flux Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

