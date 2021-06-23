Head to Head Review: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) vs. Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Cerner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.51 billion 4.33 $780.09 million $2.45 32.27

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Volatility & Risk

Triple P has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Triple P and Cerner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 2 2 9 0 2.54

Cerner has a consensus target price of $82.54, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Cerner 14.69% 17.45% 10.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerner beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

