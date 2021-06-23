Head-To-Head Review: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 64.46 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -39.60 INmune Bio $10,000.00 25,565.30 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -16.95

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twist Bioscience and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.12%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59% INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

