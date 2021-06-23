Head-To-Head Review: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) vs. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% BlackLine -19.79% -1.30% -0.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $61.05, indicating a potential upside of 17.79%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $143.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackLine is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 42.60 -$9.10 million ($1.67) -31.04 BlackLine $351.74 million 18.09 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -996.36

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats BlackLine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

