Head to Head Survey: Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) versus Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Powered Brands and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powered Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paya 0 0 6 0 3.00

Powered Brands currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.45%. Paya has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Powered Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Powered Brands is more favorable than Paya.

Profitability

This table compares Powered Brands and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powered Brands N/A N/A N/A Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powered Brands and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powered Brands N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Paya $206.05 million 6.70 -$520,000.00 $0.48 22.69

Powered Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paya.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Powered Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paya beats Powered Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

