Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 27,317 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Best Buy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,710 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 404,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.84 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

