Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 90,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 225.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

