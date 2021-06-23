Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 625,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

