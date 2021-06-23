Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $139.58.
TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.
In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
