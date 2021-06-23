Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.