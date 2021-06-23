Heather Ohlberg Sells 1,375 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Heather Ohlberg sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $18,232.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RPT stock remained flat at $$13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 402,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.