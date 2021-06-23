Heather Ohlberg Sells 1,375 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Heather Ohlberg sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $18,232.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RPT stock remained flat at $$13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 402,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.