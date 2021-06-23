Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $259.10 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00186112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00032018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006668 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,029,269 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.