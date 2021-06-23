Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $41.10 million and $1.38 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00642388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00076919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038051 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

