Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.02

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 13322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

