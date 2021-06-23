Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 957 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4,785.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

