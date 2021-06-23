Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 77.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

