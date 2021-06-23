Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $621.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $626.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

