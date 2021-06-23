Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDN stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

