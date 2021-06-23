HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,445 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition stock. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. HH&L Acquisition accounts for 100.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.56% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

