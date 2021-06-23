HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC).

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.