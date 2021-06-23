HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Shares of BGR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

