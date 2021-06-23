HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 two (NYSE:TWOA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

TWO stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

Get TWO alerts:

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.