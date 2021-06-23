HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $438.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

