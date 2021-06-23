Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

HON traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.57. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

