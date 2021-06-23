Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 3.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $3,682,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,452. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

