Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $96.46

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.46, but opened at $100.29. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $672.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $6,545,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.