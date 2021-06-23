Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $96.46

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.46, but opened at $100.29. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $672.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $6,545,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.