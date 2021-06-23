HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.850 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 139,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. HP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

