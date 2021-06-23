H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 113,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,275. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

