Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.35. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 31,628 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

