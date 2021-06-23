Huobi BTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.47 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $41.47 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $33,511.23 or 0.99716412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00109313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00159503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,528.48 or 0.99767751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

