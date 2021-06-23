HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HCM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 900,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.06. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

