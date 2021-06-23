HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
HCM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 900,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.06. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
