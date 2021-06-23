HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Hits $31.89 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $31.89 million and $6.62 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.36 or 1.00835524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00315685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00766762 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00377212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003507 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

