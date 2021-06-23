HyperQuant Hits One Day Volume of $3,465.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 171.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $29,551.02 and approximately $3,465.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00636491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078871 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.