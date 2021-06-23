Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.20

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.20 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 152.10 ($1.99), with a volume of 980026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYVE shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £403.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.