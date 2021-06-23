i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

IIIV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,588. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,062,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.