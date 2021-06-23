ICHI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,719.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, ICHI has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $36,719.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00008433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,054,740 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

