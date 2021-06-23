ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $306.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.60 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.89. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,306. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

