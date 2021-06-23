iDealCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,841.37 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $491,841.37 and approximately $21.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00558298 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

