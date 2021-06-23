IDEX Market Capitalization Achieves $20.93 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. IDEX has a market cap of $20.93 million and $819,289.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

