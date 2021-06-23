IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 862.50 ($11.27). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.27), with a volume of 504,468 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 887.77.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

