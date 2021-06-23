IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.75, with a volume of 174,233 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.81.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

