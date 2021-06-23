IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.75, with a volume of 174,233 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.81.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
