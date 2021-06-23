IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.635-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-3.170 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.23.

NYSE INFO opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

