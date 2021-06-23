iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $165.00. iliad shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

ILIAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iliad in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.07.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

