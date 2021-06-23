iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

