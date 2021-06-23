Inchcape (LON:INCH) PT Raised to GBX 1,021

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 808.50 ($10.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 786.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.71. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 383.85 ($5.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

Get Inchcape alerts:

In other news, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.