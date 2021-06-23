Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.70

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.37. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

