Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $288.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

