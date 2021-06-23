Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.90 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

